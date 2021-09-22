BitSend Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. BitSend has a total market cap of $55,172.29 and approximately $23.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.00395414 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002392 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.80 or 0.00983689 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,743,543 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

