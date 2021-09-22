BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells $102,942.80 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $102,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,408.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $602,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.41 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.28.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

