BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $289.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 114.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 190,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 101,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 188,030 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $952,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

