BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.03% of DuPont de Nemours worth $2,847,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,724,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,194,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,908,000 after acquiring an additional 103,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,777 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

