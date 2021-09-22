BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,488,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of General Mills worth $2,710,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in General Mills by 17.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 145,541 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in General Mills by 7.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in General Mills by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 28.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.22.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

