BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,036,034,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $213,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 51,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,185,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $10.45 on Wednesday, hitting $855.69. 4,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $901.74 and its 200 day moving average is $853.04. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

