BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Paychex worth $3,231,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

