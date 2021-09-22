BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,306,420 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,336,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,306,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $2,937,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,463,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after acquiring an additional 138,199 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 871.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

