BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

MYN stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

