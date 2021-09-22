BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. The business had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $4,586,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,945,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,679 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.