BLink 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $140,358.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, BLink has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. BLink has a market cap of $3.53 million and $140,358.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00055458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00129864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00046442 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,468 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.