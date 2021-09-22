BlockBank Price Hits $0.14 (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. BlockBank has a market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $808,968.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockBank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlockBank has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00126508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00044073 BTC.

BlockBank Coin Profile

BlockBank (CRYPTO:BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,725,141 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

