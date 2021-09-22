Blockpass 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $762.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $257,524.59 and approximately $762.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00129497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

