Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Shares Up 8.7%

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 3,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

About Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.