Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,948,000 after purchasing an additional 183,665 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.