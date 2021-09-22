BMO Capital Markets Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.56.

Shares of CNI opened at $115.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

