BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 52,633 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.36% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YPF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,689 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.06). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.