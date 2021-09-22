BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 78.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.60. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $104.07.

