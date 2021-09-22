BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $419.82 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

