Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $801,622.74 and $8,352.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00126904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012583 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045995 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

