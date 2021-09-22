Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading Down 26.9% Over Last Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $745,196.78 and $8,955.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

