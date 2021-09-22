Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as high as C$2.00. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 156,671 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.43. The company has a market cap of C$595.86 million and a P/E ratio of 0.75.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

