BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $194,930.21 and $46.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00124570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00044216 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

