Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 14,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 24,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

BWMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $2,217,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.