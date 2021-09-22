BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 99,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,133. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

