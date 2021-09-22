Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

BFAM opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

