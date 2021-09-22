Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Bright Scholar Education stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,656. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

