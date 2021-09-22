Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $21,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephanie K. Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of Broadwind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $23,475.00.

BWEN stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Broadwind, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth $399,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth $1,570,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

