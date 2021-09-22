Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of HRZN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. 313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,946. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $332.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

