Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post $4.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce earnings per share of $4.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.74. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $17.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.11 to $18.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.53 to $18.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.87. 1,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.85. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

