Brokerages Anticipate Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Lyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 163,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

