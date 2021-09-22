Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. North American Construction Group reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NYSE:NOA opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $416.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

