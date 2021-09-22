Brokerages Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.51). XOMA posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Aegis reduced their target price on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

XOMA stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. XOMA has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in XOMA by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XOMA by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XOMA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XOMA by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in XOMA by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

