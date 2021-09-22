Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

