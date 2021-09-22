Brokerages Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.06. Coty reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 185.7% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $47,668,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 55.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coty by 8,317.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,741 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 381.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 180,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,063. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

