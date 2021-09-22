Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Announce -$0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,474. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,817 shares of company stock worth $772,151. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 97,703 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

