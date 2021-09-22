Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce sales of $9.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.14 billion and the highest is $10.72 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $35.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $37.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.60 billion to $35.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.18. 3,674,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,224. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

