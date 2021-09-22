Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to report sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 564,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,274. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average of $120.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after buying an additional 399,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after buying an additional 351,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

