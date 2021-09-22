Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.98 Million

Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post $22.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.30 million and the highest is $23.65 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $131.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $132.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $217.01 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $245.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $44,881.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTK traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. 199,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,942. The stock has a market cap of $236.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

