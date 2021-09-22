Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce sales of $241.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.73 million to $256.79 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $76.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $677.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $733.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after purchasing an additional 529,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95,693.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,696. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

