Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post sales of $194.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.83 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $175.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $781.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $772.27 million to $790.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $859.52 million, with estimates ranging from $847.54 million to $871.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:SRI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,227. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $541.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 95.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,061,000 after buying an additional 109,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $1,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

