Brokerages Set Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Target Price at $72.00

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

