Brokerages Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Target Price at $57.14

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLFS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $301,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,479,596. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 74,816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 174,050.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 201,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 39.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.46, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

