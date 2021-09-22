Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) PT at $34.88

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several brokerages have commented on AQUA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 930,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,267. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,959 shares of company stock worth $5,187,750 in the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

