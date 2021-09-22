Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Target Price at €2.62

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.62 ($3.08).

ISP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

