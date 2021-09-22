Brokerages Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Target Price at GBX 113.75

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

A number of analysts have issued reports on MARS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

MARS stock opened at GBX 78.05 ($1.02) on Friday. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 39.40 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £515.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

