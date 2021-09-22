Brokerages Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Target Price at $72.79

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,303,000 after acquiring an additional 113,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,089. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $71.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

