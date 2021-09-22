Brokerages Set X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $37,973.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,835 shares in the company, valued at $980,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,284 shares of company stock valued at $328,722. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XFOR opened at $5.21 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $129.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.