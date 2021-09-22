Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce sales of $656.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.16 million and the highest is $663.39 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $807.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The business had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million.

BKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,967 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,209,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,085,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,887. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.