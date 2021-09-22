Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$83.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

TSE:BAM.A opened at C$69.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.19. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$38.77 and a 12-month high of C$72.52. The firm has a market cap of C$109.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

